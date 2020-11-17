Boosie Thanks Fans For Support After Getting Shot In Leg

Rapper, Boosie is letting this fans know he’s “good” after being shot in Dallas on Saturday.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper took to his IG story earlier this week to say “ I’m good. Appreciate all the happy birthday wishes and get will soon wishes. I love y’all.”

Boosie was shot in the leg Saturday, November 14 at Big T Bazaar in Dallas. The gunman has not been identified.

Prayers up for Boosie.

