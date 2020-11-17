Zoom Extending Meeting Time For Thanksgiving 

If you are not going home for the Thanksgiving holiday Zoom is stepping in to make sure you can still spend time with your family.

The video chatting platform has announced they are limiting the 40-minute limit on their free version on Thanksgiving. This lift will allow users to stay on a video call for as long as they want.

If you want to get in on the offer Zoom will opening things up starting at midnight November 26th through 6 a.m November 27th.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

