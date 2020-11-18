Ciara and Russell Wilson are working on something new and it’s not a baby. The couple have created a fragrance line called “R&C The Fragrance Duo.”

The line is said to “embody the love they have they for each other.”

The “R” fragrance features lime, lavender, water lily, and patchouli. The “C” scent is a mixture of red berries, peony gardenia and pink popcorn.

The line is available now at www.randcfragrance.com for only $90.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Release A New Fragrance Line was originally published on kysdc.com

