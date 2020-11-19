Brooklyn Rapper Dupree G.O.D. Turns Himself In For Using Flamethrower In Music Video

When it comes to Hip-Hop music videos we truly feel like we’ve seen it all and though some rappers tend to OD with the theatrics just to get attention, rapper Dupree G.O.D. might’ve went to far as hes’ had to turn himself into police for his death defying stunt.
According to the New York Daily News the Brooklyn rapper turned himself into police yesterday (Nov. 18) after a video of him shooting a flamethrower while on top of a city bus went viral and police began searching for him. Though authorities felt he was basically a danger to society for his stunt, Dupree maintains that his performance was “committed in the name of art.”
Dupree G.O.D jumped shirtless from the top of an ice cream truck onto a packed B26 bus at Franklin and Putnam Aves. in Bedford-Stuyvesant and shot off the flamethrower about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, jaw-dropping video posted to social media shows.
But the performer, born Christopher Dupree, was more subdued Wednesday, telling reporters as he turned himself in at the 79th Precinct stationhouse that he was only being creative.
Decked out in a camouflage puffer coat, Dupree shook the hand of an NYPD officer before turning around and getting handcuffed, video shot by The News shows.
Flame Thrower Bus Jump( special effects) pic.twitter.com/gEWNvwsqHv
— Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 10, 2020
Yeah, he might’ve wanted to get a permit or permission or something before getting a flamethrower for visual effects.
Though Dupree maintains that everything was done in a “controlled environment” and that it was done “for the art. For the Wu-Tang,” apparently the passengers riding the bus he was shooting flames from had no idea what the heck was going on.
Police brass scoffed at Dupree’s artistic expression.
“Let me ask you something, jumping on a bus, is that a controlled environment?” said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison at a press conference after the arrest. “And also, mind you, there were people on the bus as well, so I don’t know about you but, if my mother’s on that bus, and somebody’s on the roof shooting a flamethrower, I don’t know, but I’m gonna take that a little personal.”
Ultimately Dupree G.O.D. was charged with reckless endangerment and the flamethrower in question has yet to be found. Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine might be getting a phone call from NYPD about the flamethrower’s whereabouts real soon.
