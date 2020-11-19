Brooklyn Rapper Dupree G.O.D. Turns Himself In For Using Flamethrower In Music Video

Dupree G.O.D jumped shirtless from the top of an ice cream truck onto a packed B26 bus at Franklin and Putnam Aves. in Bedford-Stuyvesant and shot off the flamethrower about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, jaw-dropping video posted to social media shows.

But the performer, born Christopher Dupree, was more subdued Wednesday, telling reporters as he turned himself in at the 79th Precinct stationhouse that he was only being creative.

Decked out in a camouflage puffer coat, Dupree shook the hand of an NYPD officer before turning around and getting handcuffed, video shot by The News shows.

Flame Thrower Bus Jump( special effects) pic.twitter.com/gEWNvwsqHv — Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 10, 2020

Yeah, he might’ve wanted to get a permit or permission or something before getting a flamethrower for visual effects.

Though Dupree maintains that everything was done in a “controlled environment” and that it was done “for the art. For the Wu-Tang,” apparently the passengers riding the bus he was shooting flames from had no idea what the heck was going on.

Police brass scoffed at Dupree’s artistic expression.