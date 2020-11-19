NBA Twitter Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Heartbreaking, Season-Ending Achilles Tear

An eventful week in the NBA just got even more mindblowing.

First, trade rumors began swirling for some cornerstone players around the league, then the draft was last night, but the latest news will change the dynamics of the 2020-21 NBA season. League insiders have revealed that Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson has suffered a torn Achilles, meaning that he’s got a season-ending injury before the season has even begun.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Wednesday night, after the NBA Draft, it was revealed that Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg while working out and was immediately taken to get on MRI Thursday morning to determine how serious it was.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday night that head coach Steve Kerr and several members of the Warriors training staff were expected to take a flight to Los Angeles to make sure Thompson stays in good spirits.

“It’s one of those deals where you don’t really know until you know,” Myers told ESPN. “You can be hopeful, you can be concerned. I’m probably all those combined, and until we know more tomorrow, I’ll just hope for good news.”

What makes Thomspon’s injury even more heartbreaking is that he recently completed rehab for the ACL in his left knee that he tore during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The 2019-20 season was put on hold amid the beginning of the coronavirus, and since it didn’t commence until October, it gave Thompson more time to get his strength up before the 2020-21 campaign, which he’ll sadly miss now.

The only possible silver lining is that the Warriors were able to nab one of the most talented rookies in the draft in James Wiseman, and the absence of Thompson next season will also put them in a good draft position next year.

However, NBA Twitter is catching wind of Thompson suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries, and they’re offering their best wishes to him and making sure no one forgets how dominating he is on the hardwood.

Check out some of those reactions below.

