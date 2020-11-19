Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy Verzuz Battle Was At Magic City Strip Club Because, Of Course

We now know where tonight’s sure to be epic Veruz battle goes down, and it makes all the sense. Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be going song for song at Atlanta’s famed Magic City strip club.

TMZ got all the early details:

TMZ’s obtained behind-the-scene video and pics inside Thursday’s face-off going down at the world-famous club, Magic City. It’s unclear if a red carpet will be rolled out for the MCs but they’re definitely getting the royal treatment … with 2 thrones for them to sit and spit lyrics.

The crew worked hard to turn the strip joint into an awesome set for the season 2 kickoff of Verzuz … which streams live Thursday at 8 PM ET on Apple Music and on Apple Music’s official Instagram account on Instagram Live.

We’re told the guest list is pretty star-studded … with T.I., Rick Ross, Migos, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys among the celebs expected to attend.

We can only hope social distancing protocols will be in play since the Rona is still very much outside.

Also, considering the Jeezy and Gucci feud is quite real, the Nation of Islam will be on hand to take care of security.

With both rappers having rabid fanbases, Twitter has been lit with commentary about tonight’s battle. Let’s keep it civil when the music starts playing, gentlemen.

