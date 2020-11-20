Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals to “Pain Away”

Last night while the Hip-Hop world had their eyes fixated on the most tense Verzuz battle ever that was Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane (that “So Icy” send off was historic), Meek Mill quietly released some new material to remind everyone he too is a rapper.

Earlier this week Meek Mill tweeted that he’d be “deactivating till Friday when I got music out” and sho’nuff last night the Illadelphia representative dropped the Quarantine Pack EP which consists of four cuts and even released a video in support of the project. Of the four tracks on the EP, three have guest features with the likes of Lil Durk, 42 Dugg and Vory contributing bars to the quarantine cause that Meek has been working on.

As for the video that accompanied the drop, Meek Mill decided to go with the Lil Durk assisted “Pain Away” which finds Meek balling from the backwoods to the block before popping bottles with Durk with no strippers in sight. Nowadays we kinda expect bottles to pop all over women twerking because, well, rap.

Check out Meek Mill’s Quarantine Pack and visuals to “Pain Away” below and let us know if Meek’s back on top of his game or nah.

