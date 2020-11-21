Celebrity News
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

That whole family is radioactive, allegedly

BRITAIN-US-ENVIRONMENT-GOLF-TOURISM

Source: DEREK BLAIR / Getty

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump’s namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Apparently, he’s known he’s tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday (Nov.16) but we all found out on Friday (Nov. 20).

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News first reported that Junior caught the ‘Rona.  who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.

Reportedly, the son of the impeached President, who took an L to Joe Biden, is quarantining. We wouldn’t go near that family, just saying.

