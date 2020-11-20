Jimmy Butler is following in the footsteps of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in more ways than one. After leading the Miami Heat on a herculean run in the bubble that saw them try their best to take down LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler has secured a blockbuster shoe deal.

Like Wade, Butler has decided to ditch Jordan Brand and take his talent to the Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning. ESPN’s Nick DePaula broke the news of Butler’s decision to become the new face of the brand via Twitter, stating:

“Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning.”

BREAKING: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning. Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon @DwyaneWade. pic.twitter.com/V7Bq83lUb9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 19, 2020

D-Wade opened the door for Li-Ning in the NBA after he secured a lifetime deal with the company. The brand now boasts other big-name NBA players on its roster like CJ McCollum, D’Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet, RJ Hampton, and fellow member of the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem, with Butler being the latest. Wade made sure to point out he was the originator writing in the caption of a retweet of the news of Butler joining team Li-Ning, “Walk so the next man can fly!”

No details about numbers were revealed, but we won’t be shocked if Li-Ning backed up the Brinks truck to secure Jimmy Butler.

We look forward to seeing what Butler and Li-Ning cook up together in the form of signature footwear. Now all Jimmy has to do is win a chip with the Heat and his transformation into the new hero of Miami will be complete.

—

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty

Jimmy Butler Follows In Dwyane Wade’s Footsteps By Ditching The Jumpan For Li-Ning was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: