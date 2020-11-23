Kanye West and his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was released 10 years ago on Nov. 22. Kim Kardashian shared details on Yeezy’s verse for one of the album’s closing tracks in “Lost In The World,” which was inspired by a poem he wrote her while she was in another relationship.

MBDTF remains one of West’s standout studio releases among his legion of fans, and the rollout leading up to the album in the form of the “G.O.O.D. Fridays” tracks helped spark a rabid interest in the project. Via Instagram, Mrs. Kardashian West shared how the aforementioned poem made its way to the track.

From Kim Kardashian’s Instagram:

For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.

What makes this a questionable move is that Kardashian was in a relationship with former New Jersey Nets player, Kris Humphries, whom she married in 2011 before divorcing him just over a month later. West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was still married to Humphries on paper according to reports.

Here are the lyrics to “Lost In The World”:

You’re my devil, you’re my angel

You’re my Heaven, you’re my Hell

You’re my now, you’re my forever

You’re my freedom, you’re my jail

You’re my lies, you’re my truth

You’re my war, you’re my truce

You’re my questions, you’re my proof

You’re my stress and you’re my masseuse

—

Photo: WENN

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics In “Lost In The World” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: