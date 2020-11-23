Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life On HBO Max

No matter what you think of her, Nicki Minaj has had a remarkable career. The Queens rapper’s life is the subject of a six-part documentary series that has been picked up by HBO Max.

Nicki broke the news via her own Instagram, of course, on Friday (Nov. 20).

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Nicki.

The still untitled series consists of six half-hour episodes that will reportedly explore her “brilliantly creative mind,” per HBO Max, and lay our her rise in the music industry. Nicki herself will be guiding viewers from her come up as a rapper all the way up to recently becoming a mother.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, via a statement. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,”

Worthing noting is the series is directed by multi Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, who directed Jay-Z’s Fade to Black, and is executive produced are Nicki Minaj, John Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life, Irving Azoff, Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

For now there is no release date beyond “coming soon,” but you may want to get your HBO Max subscriptions in order.

