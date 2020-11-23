DaBaby “More Money More Problems,” Common “What Do You Say” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a difficult time for DaBaby and his fam as they’ve had to process the tragic passing of DaBaby’s older brother, Jonathan Kirk, just last week.

While most people would take a break from work under such circumstances, DaBaby seems to be taking another route and keeping busy as he drops yet another new visual to accompany the few he’s dropped in recent days. For his latest video to “More Money more Problems,” DaBaby demonstrates just how lavish his life is as he lets his daughter play with stacks of paper before dancing around with her in his own private screening room.

From the new school to the OG teachers of the rap game, Common gets his groove back and in his clip for “What Do You Say” gives viewers some soulful flavor to take in with retro vibes.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from French Montana featuring Rafi Malice and Max B, Billy Danze, and more.

DABABY – “MORE MONEY MORE PROBLEMS”

COMMON – “WHAT DO YOU SAY”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. RAFI MALICE & MAX B – “PARADISE”

BILLY DANZE – “DON’T BELIEVE YA”

THOMAS – “FUCKBOYON10”

THE LATE ONES – “BABYLON EXISTS”

MYKA 9 & PROFOUND FT. BLU – “JOY & PAIN”

LIL TJAY – “MOVE ON”

