QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to talk “Good News” with the original “Hot Girl“, Megan Thee Stallion. Megan released her debut album, “Good News” on November 20, 2020, and it certainly has everybody talking. From her recent performance at the 2020 American Music Awards to winning the “Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song“, award, Quick and Diva discussed it all and then some. Megan says this project is considered her “first album” because, “it’s like me dating; it was just projects, mixtapes and EP’s, I wasn’t ready to get married and put the real title “album” on there yet”. She says, ” when you just know, you know”. The album title “Good News” is definitely relatable and inspirational given current circumstances, it’s something everyone looks forward to. Megan shares how it was working with Beyonce, “The Queen” herself! She says, “she’s just down to earth. Diva and Megan talk manifestation and how she used the quarantine time period to write the album, “Good News”. Megan says, “I planned it in my head, I want to see “Good News” is trending…. I felt like I did what I needed to do”.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion “Body” The American Music Awards

To see how Megan Thee Stallion juggles being a college student, entertainer, plus more! Check out the full interview below :

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Some “Good News” In Debut Album was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: