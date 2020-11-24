Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Chloe x Halle are getting in the holiday spirit next week for The Disney Holiday Singalong. Disney will release a variety special packed with holiday cheer from a star studded group of artists. Chloe and Halle Bailey are confirmed to perform “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from the popular animated Disney movie Frozen. ABC has given us a brief sneak peek into the upcoming singalong premiering November 30.

Do you want to build a snowman with @chloexhalle? ☃️ Tune in to #DisneyHolidaySingalong Nov 30! pic.twitter.com/TgRv1d7rD0 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 24, 2020

The musical duo have been the queens of quarantine performances throughout this pandemic. They have given us countless flawless performances from their backyards with customized sets and coordinated show fits. Chloe x Halle took the backyard stage for Youtube’s #DearClass2020 addressing this year’s graduates and even, the BET Awards performing their hits “Do It” and “Forgive Me.”

Disney decided to elevate the show since their early-pandemic singalongs which also featured stars singing from their own homes. In the short snippet posted from ABC, Chloe and Halle is seen performing on an actual set with a snowman, Christmas trees and snowflakes to get fans in the spirit of the holidays. Their wardrobe channels the wintery atmosphere designed on set.

Chloe flaunts a bit of skin in a crop top and shorts with a light jacket while the future Disney princess Halle is wearing a huge puffy coat appropriate for the faux winter weather.

There are a number of artists included in The Disney Holiday Singalong like Ciara who will perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Kerry Washington’s rendition of “Joy to the World.”

It will certainly be a fun-filled night of holiday tunes to singalong to with family this holiday season. Check out the full list of performances below. The special airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Disney Holiday Singalong Performance List: Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night” BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells” Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow” Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?” Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas” P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

