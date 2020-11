AMP Harris Foundation & Friends Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway

106.7 WTLC/HOT 96 HAS JOINED FORCES WITH THE AMP HARRIS FOUNDATION, MIKE EPPS FOR THE ANNUAL AMP HARRIS AND FRIENDS “PUT A SMILE ON A CHILD’S FACE FOR CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY DRIVE BY…ON THE TRACK AT THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY!” ON DEC 19TH, OVER 1000 KIDS, AND OVER 500 FAMILIES WILL BE ADOPTED FOR THE ANNUAL EVENT. THIS EVENT WILL NOT JUST PROVIDE TOYS FOR KIDS, WE WILL HAVE INFORMATION FOR WRAP AROUND SERVICES FOR FAMILY ASSISTANCE, MUSIC, AND A LOT OF LOVE AROUND THE TRACK. YOU CAN DO YOUR PART BY MAKING A CASH DONATION, OR BEING A SPONSOR.

FOR MORE INFORMATION LOG ONTO WWW.AMPHARRISFOUNDATION.ORG

