Let us know why you deserve to win a pair of DJ Khaled Jordans!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older. The AHot 96.3 Epic DJ Khaled Jordan Giveaway ends Friday, December 4th, 2020. Subject to official rules.

Also On Hot 96.3: