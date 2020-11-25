Twitter Announces You Might Be Able To Get Your Blue Check Starting Early 2021

If you have been wondering when exactly you would be able to apply for your blue check on Twitter again, we have some good news for you.

Back in June, App researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared screenshots suggesting that Twitter was bringing back its verification process with some much-needed improvements like making qualifications much clearer for those applying for their blue check.

Tuesday (Nov.24) confirmed via its blog Wong’s discovery by announcing that the new and improved verification process will launch “early 2021.” If things remain the same, accounts that would be eligible for verification include companies, government accounts, sports, organizers, activists, brands, and “other influential individuals.” Each type of account must meet specific requirements like being profiled by another website to qualify for verification.

Twitter has a shared a draft of the policy, which can be viewed here, and is currently accepting feedback from users before the final policy is released on December 17.

Twitter also shared how your precious blue check can be taken away as well in the blog post. If a user who has been verified changes their bio or display name to mislead people about their true identity, Twitter has the right to pull their badge. Repeat terms of service violations could also lead to your blue check being confiscated. So basically, Donald Trump should have been lost his verification.

Not everyone will qualify for a blue check, but Twitter says there will be other ways to “distinguish accounts” on the social media network.

“But the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves through their profiles, such as new account types and labels. We’ll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021.”

If you want to partake in helping to mold the new verification policy, Twitter is allowing users to partake in a survey before December 8th. You can also Tweet your thoughts using #VerificationFeedback.

