The Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ & More Featured In Drops 3 & 4 of Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness Campaign

Tis the season to be fly, and Foot Locker is here to make sure your drip stays up to par.

COVID-19 won’t be here forever, so when it’s deemed safe to go back outside, OUTSIDE, Foot Locker got you on gear front. The company’s annual 12 Days of Greatness Campaign which kicked off last week with some very solid drops that featured classic kicks like Nike Air Penny 3 and Air Foamposite One QS ‘Memphis’ the new Air Jordan 35 ‘Bayou Boys’ along with gear from Trophy Hunting and an exclusive basketball clutch designed by Andrea Bergart.

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, which is the official start to the holiday shopping season, this week’s drops are STRONG. Kicks enthusiasts can look forward to copping Kyle Kuzma’s PUMA Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid ($150)on Friday and the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ ($190), which takes flight on Saturday (Nov.28).

On the gear, front dropping this Friday (Nov.27) pieces from Rhude x Starter, Perico Limited and Kool Kiy will provide you the drop to compliment your PUMA Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mids and Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ kicks.

Rhude X Starter

Rhude x Starter Anorak (Blk and Maroon), $225

Rhude x Starter Hoodie, $120

Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket, $295

Rhude x Starter T-Shirts, $75

Kool Kiy

NYC Flame Hoodie, $60

Challenge Hoodie, $60

Challenge T-Shirt, $30

World Champs T-Shirt, $30

Perico Limited

Hoop Hoodie, $60

Hoop T-Shirt, $30

Player T-Shirt, $30

Court T-Shirt, $30

Keep in mind this only the third and fourth drops in the 12 day campaign so there is more heat on the way and we will be keeping you in the know when it’s announced. Also be sure to check the official landing page for the 12 Days of Greatness campaign. For now hit the gallery below for detailed photos of all of the gear coming your way on Friday and Saturday.

Photos: Foot Locker / 12 Days of Greatness

