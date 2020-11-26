The Weeknd Receives Zero Grammy Nominations, Fans Left Befuddled

This week music’s premier association revealed their nominations and as always some folks were left with the struggle face. One performer’s fan base is making it clear that their favorite crooner was robbed.

On Tuesday the 63rd annual Grammy Award nominations were announced. As spotted on Complex The Weeknd wasn’t slotted for one award. Given that his masterfully crafted After Hours was one of the best soul projects to be released this year, the lack of nominations was perceived as an obvious snub. So much so his fans took to social media to express their frustration.

THE WEEKND WAS RIGHT THERE AND YOU DECIDED TO FUCKIBG CHOOSE YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY pic.twitter.com/qTpx8QyBmp — Paolo is golden (@Ic3lad) November 24, 2020

The news also quickly picked up traction throughout the music world with some publications trying to identify why in the world Abel was not considered. Some outlets theorized that his team missed out on submitting the project by the deadline, which happened Frank Ocean back in 2016, but that was quickly disproven. Ironically the “Blinding Lights” singer had posted a tweet showing his fans for their support the day prior. “just wanted to thank the fans for committing to this journey with me. i love you guys so much, none of this is possible without ya’ll seriously. XO” he wrote.

Today he went on to vent his frustration and calling out The Grammys for being unprincipled. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” Abel went on to spill the tea that he was scheduled to perform at the festivities which led him to believe his body of work was under consideration. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

The Weeknd is not the only one to call out the organization. 50 Cent has also called out the committee for “being out of touch”. The Recording Academy has yet to respond to the criticism.

