Floyd Mayweather Wants Black Athletes Stop Making Fun of Nate Robinson Getting Knocked Out

Nate Robinson, an exceptional athlete, tried his hand at boxing over the weekend during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and got knocked the hell out. While many have been making fun of him, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is coming to his defense.

The self-proclaimed best boxer ever called on everyone, including Black athletes, to stop mocking Robinson (36) for getting his bell rung by YouTuber Jake Paul (23) during his boxing debut. Instantly Robinson became the meme of the year with some folks starting the #NateRobinsonChallenge imitating the 3x slam dunk champion while he was laid out on the boxing mat.

A thread of my favorite Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson memes #NateRobinsonChallenge ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B969pO7JFg — bpelly (@bpelly_) November 29, 2020

Mayweather took to Instagram to show support for Robinson sharing a photo of them, writing:

“Nate, I’m proud of you, and I will always stand behind all my brothers.” “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.”

