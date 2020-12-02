Kodak Black Says He Will Donate $1 Million To Charity If Trump Pardons Him

When money talks people tend to listen. One incarcerated rapper is hoping the bag will get him back home.

Page Six is reporting Kodak Black is doing his best to get a get out of jail free card by any means possible. According to the celebrity gossip website the Florida native is trying to work his celebrity into a good will play. As spotted on XXL he posted a tweet on Friday, November 27 asking the President of the United States to consider a very unique proposal. “If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the “Wake Up In The Sky” rapper has reached out to Donald Trump for leniency. Back in September his legal team requested that the POTUS commute his sentence which he said was unfair. “It details why we feel it would be appropriate in his situation,” Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said at the time. “We still have the pending case in Washington DC against the BOP and the one in Miami against the US Marshall Service.”

While it is unclear if the President will help out Kodak did get good news in October when he was moved to a new correctional facility in Thompson, Illinois. He previously claimed he was a victim of unfair treatment and abuse at a Kentucky prison.

