Rapper, Travis Scott got a nice coin in 2020. According to numerous reports, the “Sick Mode” artist picked up $20 million with his McDonald’s partnership.

Forbes has reported, $15 million of came from merch that Scott co-branded with McDonald’s including a pair of denim shorts that cost $250.

Did you try Travis’ meal?

Travis Scott Reportedly Picked Up $20 Million With McDonald’s Partnership was originally published on kysdc.com

