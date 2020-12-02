Ball In The Family: Twitter Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Signing Deal With Detroit Pistons

You can have your opinions about LaVar Ball, but he won.
The Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball with the 2nd pick in the 2017 draft, LaMelo was picked by the Charlotte Hornets just last month, and now the Ball patriarch has successfully got his third son, LiAngelo, in the NBA as well. That’s right– the middle Ball has agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons.
LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (No. 2 overall pick in 2017) and Hornets No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball, is signing an Exhibit 10 deal, sources said. The Ball brothers are now all signed to NBA contracts. https://t.co/o0daB2O2z2
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020
His new deal with Detroit is one-year, non-guaranteed, but Exhibit 10 contract means that the Pistons G-League affiliate would offer him a signing bonus to join the second-tier team.
His post-high school career was followed by a stint at UCLA until an alleged shoplifting incident in China saw him kicked off the team. He went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season in the G League with Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue but never gave up on his dream.
If you ask LaVar, he’s been manifesting this for years.
“We get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship,” LaVar Ball told CBS Sports in 2017. “You think I’m playing? You saw what they did in high school.”
But aside from the fact that three brothers are in the league at once, the jokes about the Ball brothers and outspoken LaVar’s dream coming true, check out some of the best reactions to LiAngelo getting a deal with the Detriot Pistons below.
Twitter Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Signing Deal With Detroit Pistons
LaVar after three years trying to land LiAngelo a contract pic.twitter.com/45jlStoM2j— theleaguesource (@theleaguesource) December 2, 2020
LiAngelo as soon as he gets in the Pistons facility pic.twitter.com/QhUXjR73lz— Justin Tucker = GOAT (@baseballdingerr) December 2, 2020
Me to Derrick Rose after the Pistons are out signing players like Liangelo Ball pic.twitter.com/zdgIDWeZ7S— Jose (@BullsFanJose) December 2, 2020
Lavar Ball After Liangelo Ball Gets Signed To The Pistons To Finally have all 3 Ball Brothers in the NBA pic.twitter.com/Gj6kwFFC7k— 👹 Teezy (@mydrumhold100) December 2, 2020
LaVar Ball driving LiAngelo to the Pistons— Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) December 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/vzpCC5cB6s
Forgot that the Pistons were the team that tried to give Jcole a tryout a few months back... This LiAngelo thing makes sense now 😂— DBG/BBALL Daily (@DBGyt_) December 2, 2020
LaMelo, LiAngelo, & Lonzo are now all in the NBA.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 2, 2020
LaVar is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1mCor4oWrP
LIANGELO BALL TO THE PISTONS? Lavar Ball will go down as greatest basketball father of all-time— Troydan (@Troydan) December 2, 2020
LiAngelo pulling up to win Rookie of the Year over Melo. pic.twitter.com/F1u1zy4pO8— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) December 2, 2020
LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons!— The Basketball Insider (@TheBallInsider) December 2, 2020
Congrats to Gelo pic.twitter.com/IBVKW8PFDh
Trust the process! S/O @JoelEmbiid https://t.co/LCovru5F49— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 2, 2020
Gelo to the Pistons.— Rob Fai (@RobFai) December 2, 2020
The final gem has been placed in the glove.
Lavar is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/GgYvPwADsd
Lavar ball after getting lonzo lamelo and gelo in the nba pic.twitter.com/YCyIUmLxrl— Kavencci 🇭🇹 (@thatboiKavencci) December 2, 2020
Lavar now that Gelo is in the league: pic.twitter.com/WNxOzsyAho— Noah 💜💛 (@lakerbazz) December 2, 2020
Gelo ball coming onto twitter Rn looking at everyone who clowned him on draft night pic.twitter.com/I3ZrEkqeTX— John (@iam_johnw) December 2, 2020
Black excellence.— Zion Olojede 🇳🇬 (@ZionOlojede) December 2, 2020
Give the man his flowers. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/toFrd5LnOz
