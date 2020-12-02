Latest Silhouette of J.Cole’s Signature PUMA Sneaker Keeps Things Very Simple

Dreamville general J.Cole’s PUMA signature basketball sneaker has been a hit with fans thanks to bold colorways and collaborations.

For the next style, the “Born Sinner” crafter is dropping the colorway that we first saw when the rapper debuted the kicks during the NBA All-Star game in Chicago. Unlike the recent “Blood Sweat and Tears” and “Super Mario 64” styles, the “Ebony and Ivory” style keeps it real simple with a white color scheme paired with black accents, which is a staple of the PUMA brand.

Like the previous models, the “Ebony and Ivory” RS-Dreamer features PUMA’s “RS foam” running system and innovative RS technology to provide the wearer with the on-court mobility needed to perform at a high level. The sneaker will also feature J. Cole’s signature “DREAMER” logo.

RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” will be available starting December 4 at 10 a.m. EST at Foot Locker, the PUMA NYC Store, and on PUMA.com and will retail at $125. You can also expect to see NBA ballers rocking the kicks when NBA’s 2020/21 season tips off in December.

Another solid release for Cole and PUMA, which has been making their presence be felt in the basketball sneaker world with its latest signings of NBA ballers LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma and PUMA Clyde kicks.

Photo: Puma / RS-Dreamer

