Everything Coming (& Leaving) HBO Max In December 2020

As everyone gears up for the holidays, a ton of new titles are coming to HBO Max.

Whether you’re working from home or are stuck taking remote classes, chances are you’ve run out of shows to binge and movies to play in the background. Luckily enough for you, HBO has some new stuff to keep you occupied– namely Wonder Woman 1984 coming to the platform on Christmas day. But with new things coming, others are leaving, like several Austin Powers installations and La La Land.

But if you’ve wanted to see the original Westworld from 1973, of which HBO hosts another show of the same name, now’s going to be the time. Plus, you can’t forget about the holiday special of Euphoria, which will hit the streaming service on December 6. Get a better look at the entire list of shows and movies coming to HBO Max this month.

Available December 1

3 Godfathers (1949) 40 Days And 40 Nights (2002) (HBO) Absolute Power (1997) Adam Ruins Everything (Seasons 2-3 The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996) Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018) Amistad (1997) (HBO) Annabelle: Creation (2017) (HBO) The Bay (2012) (HBO) The Beguiled (2017) (HBO) Beyond Reasonable Doubt (2017) The Bishop’s Wife (1947) The Blind Side (2009) (HBO) Blow-Up (1966) The Book Of Henry (2017) (HBO) Bright Young Things (2004) (HBO) Bundle of Joy (1956) The Carbonaro Effect (Seasons 2-5) Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (2019) A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits (2016) Code 46 (2004) (HBO) Comedy Knockout (2016) Contraband (2012) (HBO) Crimes of the Century (2013) The Crow (1994) (HBO) The Crow: City Of Angels (1996) (HBO) The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) (HBO) Dead Wives Club (Season 1) Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-4) De Blanco La Patuda (2020) (HBO) Deep Blue Sea (1999) Demolition Man (1993) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) (HBO) Fallen (1998) Falling Skies (2011) The Family Man (2000) (HBO) Father of the Bride (1950) Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) (HBO) Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006) The Final Destination (2009) Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015) Freelancers (2012) (HBO) Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995) Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997) Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010) The Girl With All The Gifts (2016) (HBO) Gladiator (2000) Gun Crazy (1950) Harry And The Hendersons (1987) (HBO) Hell in the Heartland (2019) Hero (2004) (HBO) The History of Comedy (2017) Holiday Affair (1949) Hot Fuzz (2007) (HBO) How It Really Happened (Seasons 1-4) The Human Stain (2003) (HBO) The Hunt with John Walsh (2014) Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo (2018) It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947) Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) Juice (1992) Just My Luck (2006) (HBO) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (2018) The Last Samurai (2003) La Unidad (2020) Logan’s Run (1976) Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942) Mars Attacks! (1996) Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) Michael Clayton (2007) Misery (1990) (HBO) The Misery Index (2013) My Dream is Yours (1949) Nancy Drew (2007) No Blade of Grass (1970) The Omega Man (1971) On Moonlight Bay (1951) Outbreak (1995) Paid Off with Michael Torpey (2018) Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO) Period of Adjustment (1962) Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History (2018) Project X (2012) (Extended version) (HBO) Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (2016) The Redemption Project (2019) Risky Business (1983) Robots (2005) (HBO) Rock Of Ages (2012) (Extended version) (HBO) Romance on the High Seas (1948) Room for One More (1952) Sanctum (2011) (HBO) The Sentinel (2006) (HBO) Sex and the City (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Shaun Of The Dead (2004) (HBO) The Shawshank Redemption (1994) The Shop Around the Corner (1940) Snakes on a Plane (2006) Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (Unrated version) (HBO) Something’s Killing Me (2017) Southland (Seasons 1-5) Soylent Green (1973) Spawn (1997) Stargirl (Season 1) Striptease (1996) Susan Slept Here (1954) Talk Show the Game Show (2017) Tea for Two (1950) Those Who Can’t (2016) Three Godfathers (1936) THX 1138 (1971) Timeline (2003) (HBO) Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007) Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014) True Grit (2010) (HBO) Unfaithful (2002) (HBO) Unmasking a Killer (2018) Very Scary People (Season 1) The Wedding Date (2005) (HBO) Westworld (1973) What Bitch? (2020) (HBO) Wrath of the Titans (2012) (HBO) Wrecked (2019) Yogi Bear (2010) Young Man with a Horn (1949) Available December 2 Baby God (2020) (HBO) Available December 3 Full Bloom (Season finale) Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020) Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special (2020) My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020) Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Season 1) Available December 4 Beyond the Spotlight (Season 1) Bright Now: Alien Worlds (2020) Engineering the Future (2020) Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) La Leyenda Negra (2020) (HBO) Available December 5 The Photograph (2020) (HBO) Available December 6 Euphoria (Special) (HBO) Murder on Middle Beach (Docuseries finale) (HBO) Available December 7 Axios (Season finale) (HBO) Available December 8 40 Years a Prisoner (2020) (HBO) La Jauria (Season 1) One Night in Bangkok (2020) Available December 9 Alabama Snake (2020) (HBO) The Trial of Christine Keeler (Season 1) Available December 10 4 Blocks (Seasons 1-3) Esme & Roy (Holiday special) Haute Dog (Holiday special) House of Ho (Series premiere) Let Them All Talk (2020) Summer Camp Island (Season 3 premiere) Veneno (Season finale) Valley of Tears (Season finale) Available December 11 Adult Material (Season 1) Midnight Family (2020) (HBO) One Way or Another (Season finale) (HBO) Available December 12 The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) (HBO) Available December 15 Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) Available December 16 The Art of Political Murder (2020) (HBO) Available December 17 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute The Flight Attendant (Limited series finale) Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Special) Love Monster (Season 1-2) Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s Available December 18 Diego Torres Sinfonico (Season 1) (HBO) Hasta que la boda nos separe (2020) (HBO) Available December 19 Wendy (2020) (HBO) Available December 20 I Used to Go Here (2020) (HBO) Available December 21 Industry (Season finale) (HBO) Available December 23 Squish (Season 1) Available December 25 The West Wing (Seasons 1-7) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Available December 26 Independence Day (1996) (Extended version) (HBO) Road Trip (Season 1) Available December 28 His Dark Materials (Season 2 finale) (HBO) Available December 29 Los días de la ballena (2019) (HBO) Available December 30 The Champ (1979) Conan Without Borders Leaving HBO Max Leaving December 10th Lights Out (2016) Leaving December 15th The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) Leaving December 26th American Animals (2018) Leaving December 27th Arizona (2018) Leaving December 31st An American in Paris (1951) Analyze This (1999) Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002) Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Batman & Robin (1997) Batman Forever (1995) Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition (2016) Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Boogie Nights (1997) Bringing Up Baby (1938) Clash Of The Titans (2010) Constantine (2005) Demolition Man (1993) Dirty Harry (1971) Doctor Zhivago (1965) Empire of the Sun (1987) Friday the 13th (2009) Free Willy (1993) Giant (1956) Gladiator (2000) The Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) The Hobbit (1977) Jonah Hex (2010) La La Land (2016) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003) Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) The Lego Ninjago Movie (2014) Lucy In The Sky (2019) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

