THE LEAK: Little Brother "Stars" (produced by 9th Wonder)

I woke up this morning and found a brand new, old Little Brother track produced by 9th Wonder in my email.

From Phonte:

This song was recorded back in ’05-06 at Young Guru’s crib sometime after the release of Minstrel Show.

This was intended for Leftback as an iTunes bonus track but we just got word today that 9th doesn’t want us to use it for whatever reason, and that’s fine.

In any event, I’m not gonna let anything or anybody stop me from getting music to my fans. F*** that.

Enjoy. And as always, thank you for listening