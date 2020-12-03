Casanova is in custody. The Brooklyn rapper surrendered to the Feds about two days after they announced he was among 18 men indicted on conspiracy and racketeering charges.

According to the New York Daily News, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, surrendered on Wednesday night (Dec. 2).

The Feds claim the “Set Trippin” rapper is part of a gang called the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” which is allegedly affiliated with the Bloods. Casanova himself is looking at charges for conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If found guilty he can face up to life in prison.

Reportedly, Casanova surrendered at the Midtown South precinct in New York City.

The Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation is accused of “terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” per acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement when announcing the indictments earlier this week.

Interestingly, when the indictment was revealed, Casanova was the only suspect who was not already in custody. One of his co-defendants, Brandon “Stacks” Soto is accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy. The gang is also accused of using fake ID’s to acquire COVID-19 relief.

Casanova’s last album, Behind These Scars, was released in October 2019 via Roc Nation. You can expect that the Feds will be combing over all his lyrics and social media posts.

The rapper’s wife, who maintains his innocence, posted footage of him just before he surrendered himself to the authorities (see below).

Rapper Casanova Surrenders To The Feds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

