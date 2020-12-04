Danny Garcia & Errol Spence Jr. Talk Upcoming Boxing Match And What It Takes To Win [WATCH]

On The Morning Hustle, we interviewed two boxers who are facing one of the most talked-about matches. Danny Garcia is trying to make a career comeback when he faces Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia is planning to return to the ranks of world champions for the first time since 2017 and he’s facing Spence who’s returning after a horrible accident that left him hospitalized.

The steaks are high for the boxers and they discuss what this match means for them.

