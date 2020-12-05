317 News
Hot 96.3 Pays Tribute To DJ Indiana Jones

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our brother, DJ Indiana Jones. His ability to move the crowd and move our hearts will always be remembered. He was the definition of GOOD VIBES! His impact and contributions are unmeasurable.

Tonight we celebrate Indy’s finest through music. Listen at 9 pm as we turn up DJ Indiana Jones style.

We will love you forever DJ Indian Jones. Our Brother and Indy’s Musical ICON! Salute. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Indy Stand Up!

