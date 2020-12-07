Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

Jeremih is home resting comfortably, according to TMZ. The Chicago singer had spent three weeks inside of a Chicago hospital battling COVID-19 and at one point was deemed to be in critical condition.
Jeremih’s condition was revealed on November 14 as artists such as Chance, Hitmaka, 50 and more offered prayer. Days later, his agent gave fans a grim update but thankfully, the “Planes” singer’s health improved and he was moved out of ICU.
On Friday (December 4), Chance broke the news Jeremih would be getting released from the hospital.
“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” Chance wrote. “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020
