10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrice O’Neal

UPDATED: 4:45 p.m. ET. Dec. 7, 2020 —
Social media users on Monday were mourning the death and celebrating the life of Patrice O’Neal on what would have been the comedian’s 51st birthday.
At the time of his death a little more than nine years ago, he was best known for his stand-up act and numerous television appearances. And while back then few realized the multiplicity of his comedic contributions, it is more than apparent in 2020 as fans shared some of O’Neal’s most poignant quotes and ranked him alongside the greats in his craft.
“Society let context be destroyed.” -Patrice O’Neal
12/07/69 – 11/29/11 pic.twitter.com/FV8VI1b7Fo
— PATRICE ONEAL In Loving Memory (@BIGMOMMAPRODS) December 7, 2020
Never shy when it came to confronting controversial issues, O’Neal had a knack for making the most contentious subjects something to laugh about.
On Nov. 28, 2011, O’Neal died from complications of a stroke he suffered weeks earlier. He was only 41 years old.
In the wake of his passing, keep reading as we explore some of the little known facts about his career and life.
10. Rodney Dangerfield
9. Kevin Hart
8. Mitch Headberg
7. Patrice O'neal
6. Redd Foxx
5. Chris Rock
4. Eddie Murphy
3. Dave Chappelle
2. George Carlin
1. Richar Pryor
— Jodeci (With the Spanish J sound) (@gr8tvaluebiggie) November 29, 2020
1. Nothing Like Home
O’Neal was born and raised in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, where he was raised by his mother. [www.enotes.com]
2. Named After A Revolutionary
O’Neal’s was named after Patrice Lumumba, the first legally elected Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo. [www.enotes.com]
3. Student-Athlete
O’Neal was recruited to play football for Northeastern University, but he quit the game to study theatre arts. Years later he would incorporate the sport into one os his more memorable comedy routines. [www.enotes.com]
Happy Birthday to the prototype. One of the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/WKDHo7EKsM
— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) December 7, 2020
4. First Television Appearance
O’Neal’s first television appearance came on The Apollo Comedy Hour, where he performed Malcolm XXL. From there, he moved on to Showtime at the Apollo and various other television appearances. [www.tmz.com]
5. World Wrestling Entertainment
O’Neal worked a brief stint as a writer and creative team member for the WWE, the professional wrestling company started by Vince McMahon. [www.prowrestling.net]
6. Chappelle’s Show
O’Neal appeared on Chappelle’s Show during its first season, starring as a character named Pit Bull. [www.imdb.com]
Dave Chappelle is a genius lol pic.twitter.com/0hfwiV8Ilh
— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) November 23, 2019
7. What You Talking ‘Bout Willis
O’Neal once played an adult-sized Gary Coleman in an Internet sitcom called Break a Leg. [wikipedia.org]
8. Statutory Rape Controversy
In 2010, O’Neal was denied entry into Canada because of a statutory rape case that dated back to 1986 when he was 16. [www.cbc.ca]
9. Grand Theft Auto
O’Neal starred as the voice of Jeffron James, a character on an in-game radio show in Grand Theft Auto IV. [wikipedia.org]
10. Elephant In The Room
In 2011, Comedy Central aired O’Neal’s first hour-long special, Elephant in the Room. [wikipedia.org]
SEE ALSO:
Patrice O’Neal Remembered: Chris Rock, Other Comedians Reminisce
Comedian Patrice O’Neal Dead At 41
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Natalie Desselle-Reid, 53Source:Getty 1 of 83
2. Bruce Boynton, 83
2 of 83
We mourn the loss of Alabama attorney Bruce Boynton, who secured his place in history as a staunch advocate for civil rights.— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 24, 2020
Boynton and @NAACP_LDF founder, Thurgood Marshall's work challenged segregation laws and spurred the “Freedom Rides” movement. https://t.co/PBW7WpRvzt
3. David Dinkins, 93Source:Getty 3 of 83
4. Bobby Brown Jr., 28
4 of 83
I’m heartbroken on this one. 💔— Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) November 19, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time.
Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise 🙏🏾🎶🌹 #BobbyBrownJr #RestInPeaceBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/hKKNon56kt
5. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
5 of 83
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
6. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 796 of 83
7. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
7 of 83
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
8. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 8 of 83
9. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
9 of 83
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
10. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 10 of 83
11. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 11 of 83
12. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
12 of 83
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
13. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
13 of 83
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
14. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 14 of 83
15. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
15 of 83
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
16. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 16 of 83
17. James S. Jackson, psychologist
17 of 83
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
18. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 18 of 83
19. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 19 of 83
20. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 20 of 83
21. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
21 of 83
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
22. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7022 of 83
23. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
23 of 83
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
24. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
24 of 83
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
25. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 25 of 83
26. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 26 of 83
27. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
27 of 83
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
28. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 28 of 83
29. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
29 of 83
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
30. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 30 of 83
31. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 31 of 83
32. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 32 of 83
33. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
33 of 83
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
34. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
34 of 83
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
35. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
36 of 83
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
37. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
42 of 83
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
43. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
43 of 83
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
44. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3444 of 83
45. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
45 of 83
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
46. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6946 of 83
47. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
47 of 83
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
48. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
48 of 83
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
49. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
49 of 83
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
50. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
50 of 83
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
51. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
52 of 83
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
53. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
53 of 83
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
54. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
55 of 83
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
56. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
60 of 83
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
61. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
62 of 83
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
63. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
63 of 83
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
64. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
67 of 83
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
68. Barbara Neely, author, 78
68 of 83
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
69. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
69 of 83
70. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 70 of 83
71. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Katherine Johnson, 101
72 of 83
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
73. B. Smith, 70
73 of 83
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
74. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 74 of 83
75. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 75 of 83
76. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 76 of 83
77. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11177 of 83
78. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
78 of 83
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
79. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 79 of 83
80. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 80 of 83
81. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
82 of 83
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
83. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 83 of 83
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrice O’Neal was originally published on newsone.com