After receiving backlash for asking fans if she should spend $88,000 on a purse, rapper Cardi B has issued a charity challenge to followers.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is asking fans to show proof of their charitable donations, so she can match it .

Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

This challenge came hours after Cardi was ridiculed for asking fans if she should spend almost $100,000 on a purse.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now….u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty time's…idk jus sayin…. — Todd (@Todd36645766) December 6, 2020

Cardi B Issues Charity Challenge was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: