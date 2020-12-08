The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Set to Shatter to Records for First Year Sales

From the wrestling box office to movie theater smashes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Teremana Tequila looks like he’s setting another record – this time in the world of spirits.

Launched in March of this year, Teremana is poised to sell 300,000 9-liter cases in its first year. On his Twitter post, and for comparison, Johnson notes that the George Clooney backed Casamigos only sold two-thirds that amount in the first year of its release.

It’s official 🤯🥃@Teremana has become the biggest launch in spirits history.

300,000 cases in 12months.

(for context Clooney sold Casamigos at roughly 200k cases).

So grateful & humbling to get this mind blowing news.

THANK YOU🙏🏾#tequilaofthepeople 🥃https://t.co/hBvKIzJXMJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 5, 2020

In an interview with Forbes Magazine, The Rock said, “Our entire Teremana team and myself are quite pleased and humbled that the brand is experiencing this incredible, off-the-charts success… But we also recognize there’s so much more work to be done. We’re building a mana-fueled legacy brand and I’m in it for the long term.”(Mana is the Polynesian word for “spiritual life force,” and use of the term is an homage to Johnson’s Samoan roots.)

As another sign of how popular the liquor has become, Teremana released a limited edition holiday 5-pack of ice cream in collaboration with Salt & Straw, a Portland, OR-based company in which The Rock acquired an ownership stake last year. This year’s special flavor is Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, a boozy ice cream version of the classic holiday drink featuring Teremana reposado, and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree.

“My goal with the Teremana brand was to create a tequila expression that was ultra-premium quality, absolutely delicious to the taste, and most importantly – affordable for everyone,” he continued. “When we first launched our Teremana brand, many said that I was crazy to deliver such a high-quality tequila at such an affordable price, but to me, the most important ‘P-word’ in my business isn’t profit—it’s people. And that’s why Teremana will always be the tequila of the people.”

The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Set to Shatter to Records for First Year Sales was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: