Singer Jeremih Finally Updates Fans On Health

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals

After being released from the hospital late last week, singer Jeremih updating fans on his health.
The singer took to Instagram to a picture of him in a hospital gown and one where he is in what appears to be a barber chair.

He captioned the post,” “THANK GOD IM STILL HERE, THANK YA’LL FOR THE (praying hands emoji) UP #imbakkkkk.”

 

 

 17 hours ago
12.10.20
