G Herbo is currently facing federal charges in connection to an alleged wire fraud scheme, racking up goods and services up to $1.5 million. Now facing up to six years in prison, court documents reveal that the Chicago rapper and his fiancee Taina Williams are expecting, shocking many who were unaware of the couple’s impending expectancy.

A detailed report from the Chicago Tribune reveals that Herbo, real name Herbert Randall Wright III, formally requested that he be allowed to travel to New Jersey to be by Williams’ side, who is currently four months pregnant. As has been widely reported, Herbo pleaded not guilty to the wire fraud charges via a teleconference call on Wednesday (Dec. 9) from his Los Angeles home.

The lawyer for Wright requested the travel to New Jersey on Herbo’s behalf with U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robinson approving the request. While Herbo is out on an unsecured bond of $75,000, his manager did pay $25,000 to allow Herbo to travel to and fro from California. It was also shared in other reports that Herbo also owns homes in Chicago and Atlanta.

The prosecutors who brought the charges in Massachusetts against Herbo and several other associates named an unnamed Atlanta woman as a witness to the wire fraud case, which also revealed the pair are parents to a child from a past relationship.

With the big news finally out in the open, fans on Twitter are congratulating G Herbo and Taina Williams despite all the unknown circumstances and outcome of the case hanging over the 25-year-old rapper’s life at the moment.

—

Photo: Getty

G Herbo & Taina Williams Are Expecting, News Revealed In Court Docs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: