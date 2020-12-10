Fans got a small taste of some new music from singer, SZA. The “Hit Different” artist shared two video of a recent studio session on her Tik Tok account.

When a fan questioned what she as doing in the studio, SZA replied back “#unreleased”.

No details have been released on when the “unreleased” music will drop.

Are you ready for some new SZA?

SZA Shares New Music With Fans was originally published on kysdc.com

