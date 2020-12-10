‘All That’ Star ARIA Releases Breath Taking Single “Am I Next?” After An Exhausting Year

Fans may recognize bright, young actress Aria Brooks from Nickelodeon’s All That or her stellar performance in Harriet as Harriet’s niece Anger. The budding talent, best credited as Aria Brooks in television and film, strips away her full government name for ARIA as she shares authentic lyricism and vocals that will simply blow you away. At the tender age of 14 years old, ARIA releases her latest breath taking single “Am I Next?” discussing the dangers her generation and the Black community face each day while communicating the importance of speaking out against social injustices.

The single, written back in July by the singer/songwriter herself, came at a time where the world witnessed several protests, hate crimes and violence at an alarming rate while facing something so unfamiliar to us all like this global pandemic. It is commendable to see a young artist like ARIA briefly shift the focus from TikTok dance crazes and nuanced “I have a crush on you” content within music to important subject matters like the ones discussed in “Am I Next?” We would be remise to say that ARIA doesn’t enjoy a TikTok dance or two, but her aim to spotlight issues and support causes that are relevant to and directly impact her community is laudable.

ARIA continues to use her platform to address problems that she genuinely cares about. Most recently, she announced her latest partnership with celebrity-based app Cameo, which allows fans to request and purchase customized video shout outs from celebrities where profits support a charitable cause.