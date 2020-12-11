‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Comes To Life With Exclusive Black-Owned Christmas Shopping Experience!

Netflix’s new Christmas movie, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the Christmas movie Black girls needed and no matter if you’ve already seen it or haven’t seen it yet, you can bring all of the Christmas magic to life right to your own home! To keep the Jingle Jangle spirit going, Netflix launched the official “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” virtual experience on JingleJangle.com where fans sing along to holiday favorites and holiday shop all in one!

The new interactive website brings the instant holiday classic to life with an adorable virtual experience that features cast sing-alongs with R&B star Monica and world-famous DJ D-Nice, interactive games, and a Black-owned holiday pop up show curated by fashion stylist and owner of Black Owned Everything, Zerina Akers.

Once fans navigate to the Jingle Jangle website and decide to tap on the sing-along button, they’ll be met with various holiday songs to sing along to! Fans will even have the chance to record themselves singing their chosen holiday jingle with a fun Jingle Jangle inspired filter that they can save and share with friends and family!

Fans can also choose to navigate to the “Jangles & Things” virtual shopping experience that builds on the themes of entrepreneurship, small businesses, and creativity that’s displayed throughout the movie! Similar to the movie, the virtual “Jangles & Things” shop features items from 30 Black-owned small businesses including Black-owned toymakers, men’s and women’s lifestyle brands, gift wrap, home goods, and food retailers. As displayed in the movie, “Jangles & Things” is meant to be a one-stop-shop for all of your holiday favorites, while supporting Black-owned businesses in the process.

The virtual JingleJangle.com experience is live now and will be available until the end of the year!

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Is The Magical Holiday Movie Black Girls Needed

Mielle Organics Partners With Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ For ‘Rooted In Holidays’ Campaign

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Comes To Life With Exclusive Black-Owned Christmas Shopping Experience! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: