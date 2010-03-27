VIDEO: Badu Bares It All In "Window Seat" Video

Whoa!

Work safe though. Pixellated lady parts contained within.

Badu premiered the official video for “Window Seat” on her official website at 3:33 this Saturday morning.

And if you’re wondering what the writing on the ground at the end says, Erykah explained via Twitter that it says “Groupthink,” and that the video was shot in one take, guerilla style with *no extras.*

It’s also worth pointing out that the path she walks is the path JFK’s limo took when he was assassinated. The X in the middle of the street near the end marks the spot where JFK was shot.

If you’re wondering who Matt & Kim are and how they inspired the video, click here.

As for that speech at the tail end of the video and what the whole thing means, you’re on your own to figure that one out.

RELATED: VIDEO: Erykah Badu Performs “Window Seat” on The Wendy Williams Show

RELATED: What The Funk Is Going On Inside Of Erykah Badu’s Album Covers?