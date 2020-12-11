Certified Cozy Boy: The New Drake x Nike NOCTA Collection Is Here

Just when you thought Drake was bowing out of 2020 quietly he makes sure to close out the year with a timely release. He has a new drop coming ultimately reminding us it is still checks over stripes.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Canadian pop star is giving his fans a reason to readdress their stocking stuffers with a new Nike x NOCTA collection. For those not in the know earlier this week Drizzy announced the launch of his new sub-label NOCTA (a nod to the artist’s nocturnal creative process). According to the press release this has been in the works for sometime.

“This moment is full circle for me. I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh” Aubrey said. “I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

Drake would go on to make it clear he is fully invested in bringing this brand to life. “NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world” he shared. “That mindset also includes loyalty and team. Whether you are in Toronto, London or Paris, there’s this uniform look — Nike Tech Fleece, the gloves, the hat — and it has a real team feel. I wanted to take a piece of that culture that I grew up with, that school of thought, and bring the best to it. With NOCTA, we were trying to make the hardest jacket, the hardest tracksuit, the hardest gloves. Just the best of that world.”

The drop sticks to the streetwear essentials with sweats, hoodies and socks in the mix. The standout is clearly a puffer jacket that comes in two colorways. The Nike x NOCTA collection will be available December 19. Shop here.

