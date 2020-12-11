Watch ya back Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime! Disney+ is about to put the streaming game in a chokehold something serious.

Yesterday (Dec. 10) Disney held their annual Investors Day to talk about their plans moving forward and aside from a slew of new Marvel shows and movies, the house that Mickey Mouse built revealed that they had greenlit some new Star Wars spinoff series centered around fan favorite character, Ahsoka Tano and Rangers of The Republic.

According to CBR, Rosario Dawson will be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano in the new series Ahsoka while the cast for Rangers Of The Republic has yet to be announced. Keep in mind these are just two of the 10 Star Wars spinoff shows that Disney has planned to debut over the coming years with an Obi-Wan Kenobi and Lando Calrissian also currently in development. whether or not the ladder will intersect with Ahsoka and the Rangers remain to be seen but we do know that Ahsoka will be in the same timeline as the fan favorite show, The Mandalorian.

The interconnected series will take place in the same time period as The Mandalorian and will culminate in a “climatic story event,” according to Star Wars head Kathleen Kennedy, who announced the series at Disney Investor Day 2020. While no casting details were announced for Rangers of the New Republic, Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka for the series. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are attached as producers for both series.

Disney going for the streaming jugular, y’all. Be ready.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Ahsoka Tano & Rangers of The Republic Getting Their Own ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series on Disney+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: