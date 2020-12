Jamaican singer-songwriter Skip Marley talks about his musical career and how his grandfather, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley changed the world.

Hosted by Jerry Wade

RELATED: Digital Concert: Skip Marley To Perform Live On Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Inspire U: ONE ON ONE with JEEZY

RELATED: Inspire U: One on One With David E. Talbert

Inspire U: One On One With Skip Marley was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: