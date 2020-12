A conversation with Jeezy who recently participated in the Verzuz Battle that shattered records and he dropped a new single. This is a “grown man” conversation about the “Almighty Black Dollar”.

RELATED: Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins” Talk Show On Fox Soul

RELATED: Inspire U: ONE ON ONE with SKIP MARLEY

CHECK OUT MORE FROM THE INSPIRE U VIRTUAL EXPO!

Inspire U: ONE ON ONE with JEEZY was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: