Inspire U: One on One With David E. Talbert

An up-close and personal conversation with writer-director David E. Talbert about his personal journey navigating the Hollywood shuffle and why his new movie on Netflix Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie took 20 years to make.

Hosted by Karen Vaughn

