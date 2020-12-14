Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Inspire U: One on One With David E. Talbert

Hot 96.3 Inspire U Branding

 

An up-close and personal conversation with writer-director David E. Talbert about his personal journey navigating the Hollywood shuffle and why his new movie on Netflix Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie took 20 years to make.

Hosted by Karen Vaughn

 

RELATED: David E. Talbert Is Searching The Country For The Next Big Thing!

RELATED: ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Is The Magical Holiday Movie Black Girls Needed

RELATED: Mielle Organics Partners With Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ For ‘Rooted In Holidays’ Campaign

Inspire U Branding

Source: Radio One Indianapolis / Radio One Digital

Inspire U: One on One With David E. Talbert  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Inspire U: One on One With David E.…
 10 hours ago
12.14.20
Photos
Close