MENTORING FOR EQUITY
Panelists: Patrick Jones, Senior Vice President of Leadership and Equity, The Mind Trust
Percy Bland, Jr., Youth Pastor, Eastern Star Church
Geoffrey Fenelus, Founder and Executive Director, Promise Prep
Tariq Al-Nasir, Founder and CEO, STEMNASIUM
Francisco Valdiosera, Founder and Executive Director, Monarca Academy
Arnetta Scruggs, Executive Director, Bloom Project
Hosted by Karen Vaughn
Inspire U: Generational Manhood: Mentoring for Equity [Sponsored by Mind Trust] was originally published on wtlcfm.com