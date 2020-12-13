Republican Party pushes for diversity; Governor Holcomb says “Indiana is on fire”

Earlier this year we told you about the Indiana’s Republican party’s push to welcome more black and brown Hoosier to the GOP. They’ve now done that. Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, and Director of Diversity and Engagement Whitley Yates gives us a progress report on their effort to diversify the party.

Meanwhile, Governor Eric Holcomb says “Indiana is On Fire” as COVID-19 cases increase, all this as the first COVID-19 Vaccine rolls out, which will be received with hesitation for many Americans, especially Black Americans.