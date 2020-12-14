Inspire U: 6th Annual City Wide Christmas Musical

Mt. Carmel Church and Radio One Indianapolis Present The 6th Annual Christmas Concert – Virtual Edition

Lamar Campbell -Minister of Music; Dr. Theron D. Williams, Pastor

Special Guest Artist: Byron Cage Also featuring: Earnest Pugh, Joshua Rogers, Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise, Demetrius West, Rodnie Bryant, Eastern Star Church, and the City-Wide Virtual Mass Choir.

All monetary donations will benefit the Mt. Carmel E3 Project and the Finish Line Boys & Girls Club

Hosted By Tony Lamont and Lamar Campbell

