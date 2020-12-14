A money-focused panel or session on business start-ups, developing capital, and saving money.

Panelists: Adrienne H., MBA, Investor / Stock Trader

Neke Howse, Day Trader

Hosted by Angie Ange

RELATED: Inspire U: Build Your Business

RELATED: Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Here’s What You Need To Know About Financial Aid During The Pandemic [WATCH]

RELATED: How To Collaborate To Save More Money Together

CHECK OUT MORE FROM THE INSPIRE U VIRTUAL EXPO

Inspire U: Maximizing Your Money – Tips To Make Your Money Work For You was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: