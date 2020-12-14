Inspire U: Church & COVID

Some of Indianapolis’ pastors will discuss experiences and best practices for area churches during this COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.

Panelists: Senior Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson, Sr. of Eastern Star Church Pastor

James W. Jackson, Lead Pastor of Fervent Prayer Church

Pastor Kim Outlaw, Senior Pastor of Living Water Fellowship Church

Senior Pastor Henzy Green of Emmaus Christian Church

Hosted by Adrian Warren

