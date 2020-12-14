Bow Wow Is Ready To Bring Back ‘106 & Park’

The last few years have been big for show’s getting reboots and it looks like rapper Bow Wow is working to bring back one of his favorites. The “Shortie Like Mine” rapper took to Twitter ,Monday to inform fans that he wants to work with BET to the hit show 106 & Park back to the network.

“My first mission is to bring back 106&Park! If @bet decides to take this meeting with me… who would y’all want to host,” Bow Wow posted Monday on Twitter.

Bringing 106&Park to Atlanta! Its time for a new energy its time we move with the culture. 106&Park must be shot in ATL now. The pandemic hit nyc is shut down. Business is booming here. All the celebs are here. That would be my 1st major move. LIVE AUDIENCE! On tv and Stream live — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Are you ready for a reboot of 106 & Park?

